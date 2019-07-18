Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
World Conqueror Through Jesus Christ Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
World Conqueror Through Jesus Christ Church
Helen Jeter


1934 - 2019
Helen Jeter Obituary
Jeter, Helen
1934 - 2019
Helen Jeter, age 85. Sunrise May 8, 1934 and Sunset July 17, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at World Conqueror Through Jesus Christ Church 43223. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the JETER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019
