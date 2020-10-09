Johnson, Helen
1931 - 2020
Helen June Johnson, age 89. Sunrise June 28, 1931 and Sunset October 4, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at New Generation Church 1173 Essex Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com