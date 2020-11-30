Kiser, Helen
1959 - 2020
Helen "Sissy" Louise (Drosos) Kiser was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 7, 1959 to Barbara and William Drosos. She spent her childhood in Gahanna, Ohio amongst a wild, roaming gang of neighborhood kids, a time she remembered fondly. It was this time that she met her lifelong best friend, Peide Reinlasoder. In 1977, she graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School and continued on to receive a degree in Information Technology, achieving a 4.0 GPA. She worked as a Senior Analyst for OSU Physicians for 32 years. Helen was from a long line of strong matriarchs and lived her life accordingly. She was a mother first and fiercely. She loved gardening and arranging flowers, was a (sometimes boastful) pool shark and spent many evenings gathered around a card table with family and friends. Her destiny was fulfilled the day she became a Grammie – it was her life's passion. She died tragically on November 27, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19. She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Sue (Parker) Drosos, siblings Charles "Chuck" Hubert Drosos and Sherri Lee Brunner. She is survived by her daughters, Heather (Brent) Jackson, Megan (Brandon) Kleinenkiser; step daughters, Larissa Holtz and Stephanie Hamilton; siblings, David (Sherri) Drosos, William (Kathy) Drosos and Terri (Greg) Gatterdam; sister-in-law, Lisa Drosos; brother-in-law, Chris (Hailey) Brunner; father, William (Cyndi) Drosos; granddaughters, Aurora and Nova Kleinenkiser; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid-19, family will attend services privately, but invite friends to attend via livestream at 1pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST with funeral services. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
