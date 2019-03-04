Home

Helen L. Bowers

Helen L. Bowers Obituary
Bowers, Helen L.
1925 - 2019
Helen L. Bowers, age 93, of Nelsonville, formerly of Grove City, passed away March 2, 2019 at Pickering House Hospice. She was born March 9, to the late Carl and Jennie Ziner. She built Hell Diver aircraft for Curtis Wright during the war; she also worked at Ohio Bell as an operator. Together with her late husband Ernest Bowers Jr. owned Aerial Agriculture Services and Bowers Aviation. Helen was also preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (Frank) Leibrock, great granddaughter Hayley and a nephew Danny. Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Jerry) Ward; sons, Gene (Donna) Bowers and Ed (Helga) Bowers; grandchildren, Lisa, Brandi (Jake), Mike, Jen (Eric); great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Cerys, Garrett, Moses, Josh, Xavier Maxx and Brittney; and nephew, Greg. Friends may visit Thursday from 4-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 11 AM Friday. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
