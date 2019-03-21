Dippel, Helen L.

1929 - 2019

Helen L. Dippel, age 89 of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Helen was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert E. and Bertha D. Lockhart and graduated from South Hills High School. After moving to Grove City, she was employed by South-Western City Schools as a teacher's aide at Brookpark Middle School and later as a librarian at Pleasant View Middle School. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Grove City United Methodist Church where she was active as a past chairman of the Worship committee, member of the Rebecca Circle; and many other committees. Music was a large part of Helen's life and she loved to play the piano and organ. She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, James W. "Jim" Dippel; children James Paul "JP" (Mary) Dippel, Patty (Robert) Stamper, and Kali D. (Nolan S.) Hale. 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and sister June E. O'Leary. Helen's family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday, March 26 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway where her memorial service will follow at 7 PM. Pastor Dennis Mohler officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the Grove City United Methodist Church 2684 Columbus St Grove City OH 43123.