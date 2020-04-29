|
|
Lewis, Helen
1940 - 2020
Helen Lewis, 79 was called away to be with the Lord, Friday, April 24, 2020 at home, following an extended illness with Alzheimer's. She was born June 17, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio where she remained until her death. She retired from Lucent Technologies. She was a charter member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Ada and Emmett Sibole and Richard and Norma Magnuson, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter Breanna Shields and her siblings Norman Magnuson and Carol Deyo. Helen is survived by her children, Kim (John) Miller, Teresa (Larry) O'Neal, Eric Lewis, Melissa Shields; grandchildren, Jason (Teri) Miller, Joshua Miller, Stacy (Justin) Julian, Jessica (Rob) Comer, Amanda Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Jamie (Jeff) Sechler, Mandy (Josh) Hobbs, Nathan (Alexis) Shields, Nick Lewis; great-grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Audrey and Wesley Miller, Ellery, Ruth and Phoebe Comer, Reid Sechler, Jocelyn, Jaclyn, Jackson and Jamison Julian, Madeline Hobbs, Landon and Kiera Lewis, Kaden Shields; father of Helen's children, Ernest Lewis; and Helen's siblings, Diane (Mike) Petry, Norma (Don) Maurey, Janice Sweetman, Richard Magnuson, Cheryl K. (Bill) Glover and Ken Magnuson. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, can make a donation to the in her honor. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwy6T1BRDXARIsAIqCTXpAPldKvAq3OZO7-Pve6f2Uqse7cGkpg_pyGSBDnD3sOfZ0QWfsH_8aAmffEALw_wcB Helen's family will be having private family services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020