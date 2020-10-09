1/
Helen Long
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Long, Helen
1926 - 2020
Helen M. Long, passed peacefully October 7, 2020 in the presence of her only surviving son Richard. Born Helen Yablonski, in Wood Pennsylvania, Helen was the 2nd eldest of seven children. She was just shy of her 94th birthday. She is survived by her youngest son, Richard, daughter-in-law, Beth (Banachowski) Long, granddaughter, Olivia, granddaughters, Loni and Amy Long with their children, Paxton and Jordan. Helen will join her beloved husband Lester and her eldest son Larry. Funeral service will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC. We would like to thank Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for the care and love they have provided over the years. We ask that donations be made in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved