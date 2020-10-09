Long, Helen
1926 - 2020
Helen M. Long, passed peacefully October 7, 2020 in the presence of her only surviving son Richard. Born Helen Yablonski, in Wood Pennsylvania, Helen was the 2nd eldest of seven children. She was just shy of her 94th birthday. She is survived by her youngest son, Richard, daughter-in-law, Beth (Banachowski) Long, granddaughter, Olivia, granddaughters, Loni and Amy Long with their children, Paxton and Jordan. Helen will join her beloved husband Lester and her eldest son Larry. Funeral service will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC. We would like to thank Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for the care and love they have provided over the years. We ask that donations be made in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net