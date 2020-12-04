1/1
Helen Mae Carvour
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carvour, Helen Mae
1927 - 2020
Helen Mae Mitchell Carvour, 92, Dublin, OH, passed peacefully in the early hours of November 22, 2020. Born in Lewis Center, OH on December 3, 1927, Helen graced this earth for nearly 93 years. Her charity toward all whose paths crossed with hers, was surpassed only by her love for them. Helen attended Delaware Willis High School, Delaware, OH and graduated from Radnor High School, Radnor, OH before going on to attend classes at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. During WWII, Helen worked beside friends, packaging parachutes for soldiers. During college, Helen was a welcome and cheerful presence at downtown Delaware's premier clothing store, C.J. Wilson's Of Course, putting her impeccable taste and fashion sense to use, outfitting the store's patrons and advising them on hair and makeup to build women's confidence. From Ohio Wesleyan, Helen went on to work for the United States Trotting Association as journalist and race coordinator for Delaware's Little Brown Jug. Helen met and socialized with many celebrities throughout her association with the USTA. Married in 1953, Helen lovingly raised her family at her beautiful home on the river on Dublin Rd. and served as office manager in her husband's contracting business until his death in 1987. In 1995, she designed and built her second dream home off of Bright Rd., Dublin, on a beautiful pond, the home being a haven of nature in the middle of the city where she fed deer, racoon, opossum, stray cats and all of God's creatures. She was a very spiritual person who loved nature. For 50 years, every Christmas season, she took applications at the Salvation Army Auxiliary in Franklin County for those in need. She served as a past president and treasurer for The Franklin County Salvation Army Auxiliary, and as president of her local neighborhood Salvation Army auxiliary unit, dressing dolls for 40-some years for donation to less-advantaged girls. There were no strangers at either of Helen's homes, only friends, and she made friends wherever she went. All were invited and welcome. She lovingly entertained, and all enjoyed her fabulously cooked meals. Helen passed no judgments, all were loved and made to feel special for who they were and all those around her were comfortable to share their secrets with her, which she safely guarded, while she served up encouragement and food for thought (instead of advice) to get all in need, through tough times. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Samuel H. Carvour, Sr., parents W.M. and Stella Mitchell (nee Cosby), brother Harold Mitchell, son Mark Carvour, grandson David W. Carvour, Jr. (Chip) and daughter-in-law Margaret Carvour. Helen is survived by her children, David (Marty) W. Carvour, Sr., Cynthia Carvour, Sam (Margie) Carvour, Jr., Timothy (Vicky) Carvour, Greg (Virginia) Carvour; daughter-in-law, Melody (Mark) Carvour; sister-in-law, Lois (Harold) Mitchell; first-cousin, Wanda O'Keefe; and grandchildren, Christi Carvour, Sam Carvour, III, Chelsea Butler (nee Carvour), Cole Carvour, Ava Carvour, Harrison Carvour and Chloe Carvour; and great grandchildren, David W. Carvour, III, Jacob Parker, Joshua Parker, Jameson Carvour and Olivia Erdy. Helen is interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, resting beside her husband and parents. When Covid passes, a celebration of life will be held in Helen's memory. Donations may also be made in her memory to the following charity of choice: The Salvation Army, Mount Carmel Foundation (with Hospice notated), or The American Heart Association. To send an online condolence please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved