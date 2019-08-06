Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery)
6440 S. High Street
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery)
6440 S. High Street
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
1941 - 2019
Helen Mary Borghese Obituary
Borghese, Helen Mary
1941 - 2019
Helen Mary Borghese, age 78, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Survived by sisters, Christina, Lillian Allen, Margaret (Bernard) Warner; and brother, Joseph Borghese. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, where friends may call 1/2 hour prior. Rev. Fr. Anthony Davis, Presider. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
