McCain, Helen
1929 - 2019
Helen V. McCain, age 89, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Gene. Survived by children, Wayne, Virginia (Jack), Teresa (Robert), Mark, Valerie; and grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-9 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22. Burial at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Full obituary and messages may be sent to her family at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019