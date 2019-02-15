Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McCain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen McCain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen McCain Obituary
McCain, Helen
1929 - 2019
Helen V. McCain, age 89, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Gene. Survived by children, Wayne, Virginia (Jack), Teresa (Robert), Mark, Valerie; and grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-9 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22. Burial at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Full obituary and messages may be sent to her family at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.