Miller, Helen
Helen Mae Miller (nee Telischak), age 89, passed away January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Sr.; loving mother of Lorraine McMahon (John) and Lawrence Jr. (Cheryl); cherished grandmother of Lisa McMahon-Kamenetz, David McMahon, Andrea McMahon, Lawrence Miller III and Ashley Fraser; dear great-grandmother of Nolan Miller McMahon, Hayden Shea Kamenetz and Ewan James Fraser; caring daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Telischak; treasured sister of the late Marianne Fulginiti. A private graveside service will be held in the Spring to celebrate the life of Helen. Donations can be made in Helen Millers name to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH. 43699-0086. Arrangements by FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 330-467-4500.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020