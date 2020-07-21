1/1
Helen Newton
1921 - 2020
Newton, Helen
1921 - 2020
Helen Patricia (Goodrich) Newton, age 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Dr. William A. Newton, Jr.; their children, Katherine Newton, Elizabeth Newton, William (Claudia) Newton III, and Nanci (James) Darrough; grandchildren, Chelsea (Andre) Martins, William (Madeline) Newton IV, Andrew Newton, Julia Newton, Spencer Darrough, and Helen Darrough; and great-grandchildren, Jayden Martins and Ivy Martins. Helen was a gracious, generous, and caring person who joyfully used her gifts of teaching, hospitality and art to serve others. In lieu of flowers gifts of love in Helen's honor may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383-0348; In Memo: National Workers in Hungary-E2HU. Due to the coronavirus the family is preparing an online memorial service. Newcomer NE Chapel is assisting the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
