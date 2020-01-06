|
|
Patterson, Helen
Helen Eileen Patterson, age 82, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Sycamore Run Nursing Home, Millersburg, Ohio surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio with Pastors James Butler and Hubert Maninga officiating. Burial will take place in Nashville Cemetery, Nashville, Ohio. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice or to . Helen was born September 13th, 1937 and Hardy Township, Holmes County Ohio and was the daughter of Gilbert J. and Martha (Kiner) Wolgamot. On March 4th, 1956 she married Ronald E. Patterson, he survived. Helen was a dedicated employee to PNC Bank in Upper Arlington for over 20 years, where she received many rewards. She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Temple in Millersburg. Helen loved the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and rocks. Surviving in addition to her husband Ronald are three children, Ricky Lee (Lorli) Patterson of Marysville, Ohio, Leann (Tony) Spencer of Hilliard, Ohio and Rhonda Eileen Patterson of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ronald Lee (Jessie) Patterson, Lia Desiree Patterson (Brandon Flagg), Anthony Ray (Autumn) Spencer II and Paris Patterson; four great grandchildren, Emily and Daniel Patterson and MiKayla and Katherine Spencer; a sister, Pearl Miller of Wooster, Ohio; a brother, Forrest (Nanie) Wolgamot of Yuma, Arizona; two nieces, Laurie Green of Smithville, Ohio and Susan (Hal) Gibson of Monticello, Arkansas; a nephew, Brian Wolgamot; a great nephew, Andy Green; and her beloved cat, Fluffy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Melvin Miller.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020