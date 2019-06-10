Home

Helen Pilkington


1923 - 2019
Helen Pilkington Obituary
Pilkington, Helen
1923 - 2019
Helen Pilkington, age 95, of Westerville, passed away June 9, 2019 at home. Retired school teacher, Columbus City Schools. Member of OEA and NEA. Survived by sons, Tony (Marsha) Zingarelli of South Whitley, IN and Larry Zingarelli of Columbus; grandchildren, Erin Gomez and Nicholas Zingarelli; great-grandchildren, Bruce Gomez and Geo Zingarelli. Preceded in death by husbands Anthony Zingarelli and Virgil Pilkington. Private family services. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Ohio Diabetes Association or Franklin County Mental Health Association. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019
