Thompson, Helen R. (Strahl)
1953 - 2019
Helen R. (Strahl) Thompson, 65, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1953 in Bellaire, OH. She was preceded in death by her father John Robert Strahl. Surviving family includes mother, Helen E. Barnes; brother, John R. (Connie) Strahl; nieces, Laura (Strahl) Chapple, Paula (Strahl) Burwell; 3 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; and 1 great-great-nephew. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019