Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. (Strahl) Thompson


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen R. (Strahl) Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Helen R. (Strahl)
1953 - 2019
Helen R. (Strahl) Thompson, 65, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1953 in Bellaire, OH. She was preceded in death by her father John Robert Strahl. Surviving family includes mother, Helen E. Barnes; brother, John R. (Connie) Strahl; nieces, Laura (Strahl) Chapple, Paula (Strahl) Burwell; 3 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; and 1 great-great-nephew. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now