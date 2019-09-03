Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
Helen Raimondo


1926 - 2019
Helen Raimondo Obituary
Raimondo, Helen
1926 - 2019
Helen Raimondo, age 93, Sunday September 1, 2019 at the Inn at Summit Trail. Born August 26, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Gus and Jennie Poulos. Dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who appreciated all life had to offer. Always ahead of her time in providing knowledge on health and nutrition to her friends and family that only now has become commonplace. She had a heart of gold, giving and providing to her family on countless holidays or just because we were together as "family". Lasagna and meatballs have been upgraded in Heaven forever forward. Preceded in death by her adoring husband of 71 years, Domenico. She is survived by her children Janet (Al) Coletto, Francine (Dennis) Sonesen and Michael (Natasha) Raimondo; grandchildren, Jason and Christopher Coletto, Alison Gaudy, Dominic, Michael and Jennifer Sonesen and Michael and Dominic Raimondo; great grandchildren Ryan and Madeline Gaudy and Lorenzo and Eliana Coletto. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday at Saint Matthew the Apostle Church, 807 Havens Corner Road, Gahanna, OH 43230. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church one hour prior to the mass. Burial later. Fr. Peter Asantebwana Celebrant. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
