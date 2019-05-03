|
|
Rogan, Helen
Helen "Dottie" Rogan, age 90, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Dottie was born on January 19, 1929 in Mount Savage, Maryland. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park receiving her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a lifelong Terp (GO TERPS!). She was a dedicated and caring teacher in the State of Maryland for over 35 years. Dottie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a kind and gentle heart. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Fred; her parents Harry and Polly Poland and sisters Peggy O'Rourke and Janet Crump. Dottie is survived by her daughters, Julie, Sacramento, CA, Janet (Sam) Anthony, Gahanna, OH and Joan, New Albany, OH; granddaughters, Janel (Tad) Caudill, Tega Cay, SC and Jessica (Matt) Reis, Columbus, OH; great grand-children, Jack, Molly, Isabella, David and Liam; and her nieces and nephew. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 am at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 North High Street, Route 23 North, Lewis Center, Ohio. Interment will be directly following Mass. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Dottie's family would like to thank her family at First & Main Lewis Center and New Albany, Hospice of Central Ohio, Comfort Keepers and especially her longtime companion Mrs. Alsonia Rutherford for their loving, kind and exceptional care and love for Dottie. Please make donations in Dottie's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019