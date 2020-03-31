Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rowlands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rowlands


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Rowlands Obituary
Rowlands, Helen
Helen Marie Rowlands, 93, of Westerville, formerly of Portsmouth, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living. Helen was born June 28, 1926 in Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her first husband Howard A. Cassidy, her second husband Daniel Rowlands, and a son Howard Cassidy. Helen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rane Cassidy of Westerville; step-sons, Dave Rowlands (Peggy) of Maryland, Steve Rowlands (Brad Myers) of Columbus; three grandchildren, Crystal Parrish (Jason), Tiffany Gibson (David), Daniel Rowlands; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private and for the family only on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's memory to: www.jdrf.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -