Southers, Helen
1931 - 2020
Helen Southers, of Commercial Point, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 15, 2020. Helen was born June 10, 1931, in Chattaroy, West Virginia, to the late Monroe and Mary Parsley Johnson. Helen was
preceded in death by her beloved husband James, her grandson Christopher Eli Martin, her granddaughter Kristy Southers Woodcox, and great granddaughter Danielle Woodcox. Helen was also preceded in death by sisters Florence Johnson Elam, and her little sister Julia Johnson Alley who passed away in November 2019. Helen was deeply saddened at the passing of Julia and talked often of how she looked so forward to seeing her again in heaven, where they would be together throughout eternity. Helen is survived by her sons Gary Southers (Susan Parham Southers) Columbus, Danny Southers (JoEllen Walker Southers) Ashville, Terry Southers (Stephanie Pettibone Southers) Grove City, and daughter Penny Southers Martin (Chris Martin) Commercial Point. "Ma," (as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren) dearly loved each one of them in her own unique and caring way, starting with Mike Southers, Ashville, Michelle Southers, Columbus, Ryan Southers, Ashley, Ohio, Kristy Southers Woodcox, deceased May 8, 2005, Ashley Martin, Commercial Point, Christopher Eli Martin, deceased March 28, 1990, Ashia Martin, Commercial Point. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, as well as several more great, great grandchildren, and countless more friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly. Helen was a member of the Grove City Church of God and it hurt her immensely that her health prevented her from being able to attend church services these past few years. She was so grateful (as is the rest of the family) that her Pastor, Randy Barr, and other members of the church faithfully visited her during her long illness. She especially loved it when Brother Barr would bring his guitar and together we would have a great time of prayer, worship and praising Jesus, even as she lay in her bed unable to participate as she would have loved to. She truly loved her pastor. According to her children, their mother was the epitome of Proverbs 31:29….."Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all." This verse of Scripture in God's Holy Word perfectly describes our mother. She was the perfect wife, the greatest mother, and the best grandmother that God ever created. If you knew Helen, you could not help but love her. Her quiet nature, soft voice, and timid spirit which personified the person she was, was not to be overshadowed by her love for her Heavenly Father, and Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. It was not uncommon for Helen to speak frequently of her love for Jesus and how He meant everything to her. Her love and desire for her eternal reward only intensified after Jim went home in September 2018, her beloved husband of 69 years. She missed him so much and not a day went by these past 17 months that she didn't talk about him and how much she missed him. Her grief for him was immense and no doubt she died of a broken heart. During the last several weeks of her life, while under the wonderful care of hospice and Nurse Pam, she often told each of her children, "I hate to leave you because I love all of you so much. But I am tired and ready to go home. I want to be with your dad again." Though we are going to miss her terribly we couldn't be happier for our mother. We look forward to the day we will once again be reunited with her and dad. What a day that will be! Complete with visitation and final farewell.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020