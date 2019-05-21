|
Sprankel, Helen
Helen Thomas Sprankel, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 as a resident of the Crown Pointe Nursing Home in Columbus, OH. She was born in Columbus on August 12, 1924. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur W. Sprankel. She is survived by two children, Tony (Sandra Carrel) Thomas of Cleveland Heights, OH and Andy (Melinda) Thomas of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Abigail Carrel-Thomas of West Harrison, NY, Louis (Erica) Thomas of Bay Village, OH, Misha Carrel-Thomas of Brooklyn, NY, Aaron and Alexandra Thomas of Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Lucas Thomas of Bay Village, OH. She will be remembered by many of her nieces and nephews, Larry, Connie, Karen, Tim, Theresa, Christine, and Amy; and her good friend and neighbor Joanne White. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of north Columbus. She was a very active in local and state politics and supported many political causes. She was a long time member of the Women's Republican Party of Columbus. She worked for 27 years for Franklin County government and most of that time in the service of the County Auditor, Mr. Arch Warren. A viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be held together this Friday, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137, beginning at 1 p.m., service at 1:30 p.m., and interment immediately following. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019