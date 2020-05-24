Helen Stone
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stone, Helen
1935 - 2020
Helen M. Stone, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born to the late Harold and Agnes Schrienk in Doanville, OH. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her siblings Robert Wilson, Mary and James Schrienk, Dorothy Hubbard, Janet Atwood, and grandson Michael Monett. Helen is survived by her sister, Nancy Weatherman; children, Harold Stone, Ellen Monett, Sharon Blankenship; grandchildren, Cory (Stacy) Blankenship, Christina Blankenship, Jason (Audrey) Stone, Anthony Lewis; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Caylee Blankenship, Hailie Hope and Hayden Monett, Gabriel Stone; step-great-grandson, Brandon (Alyssa) Thompson; and great-great-grandchildren Hudson and Maverick Thompson. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 5554 Karl Road. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10AM with interment to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved