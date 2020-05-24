Stone, Helen
1935 - 2020
Helen M. Stone, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born to the late Harold and Agnes Schrienk in Doanville, OH. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her siblings Robert Wilson, Mary and James Schrienk, Dorothy Hubbard, Janet Atwood, and grandson Michael Monett. Helen is survived by her sister, Nancy Weatherman; children, Harold Stone, Ellen Monett, Sharon Blankenship; grandchildren, Cory (Stacy) Blankenship, Christina Blankenship, Jason (Audrey) Stone, Anthony Lewis; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Caylee Blankenship, Hailie Hope and Hayden Monett, Gabriel Stone; step-great-grandson, Brandon (Alyssa) Thompson; and great-great-grandchildren Hudson and Maverick Thompson. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 5554 Karl Road. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10AM with interment to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.
1935 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 26, 2020.