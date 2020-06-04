Thomason, Helen
1934 - 2020
Helen Thomason passed away on June 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Columbus, Ohio after a short illness. She was 85 years old. Helen Carol Gambill was born on September 25, 1934 in Ashland, Boyd County, KY. She was the daughter of the late John and Mima Gambill, of Westwood, KY. She graduated from Morehead State University in 1955 and also attended Wayne University and Ashland College, where she worked towards her Master's degree and teaching certificate. She married Charles Joseph Thomason on June 23,1957 at the Westwood Enterprise Baptist Church in Westwood, KY. She taught general business classes at L'Anse Creuse High School in Mt. Clemons, MI for several years before taking time off to raise her children. Helen went back to work in the office at Brethren Care Nursing Home as payroll administrator, and later taught classes at the American Career Institute, Bliss College and North Central Technical College. She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Susan (Thomas) Simpson, Carol Thomason and Rebecca (Matthew) McDonald; brothers, John Talmadge (Faye) and Michael H. (Judith); and many other much-loved extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Edith Maxine Burns and brother Gene J. Gambill. Helen was a voracious reader and enjoyed board and word games; never missing the NY Times crossword puzzle or Jeopardy. She loved gardening, the theater, and animals (especially the family dogs). For many years she was an active member of Park Street Brethren Church in Ashland, Ohio. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Westerville and her many friends and family for their calls, cards and prayers. Your love and concern is greatly appreciated. Burial will be in Bellfonte Cemetery in Flatwoods, KY at a later date. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, no calling hours will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice of Westerville. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.