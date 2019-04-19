Underwood, Helen

1930 - 2019

Helen "Bebe" E. Underwood, age 89, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Steubenville, OH on January 21, 1930 to the late Walter and Helen (Lucas) Freese. Helen graduated from Steubenville Big Red High School and then married Richard W. Underwood on September 17, 1949. She retired from JC Penney after 25 years of service. Helen enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, golfing, reading, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Richard "Dick" W. Underwood. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Michael Bjerke) Young, and Connie (Tim) Browning; sister, Shirley Parisi; grandson, Scott (Jeannie Powell) Factor; step grandchildren, Jessica Bjerke, Jason Browning, and Kerry Browning Leedy; nieces, Debbie (Gary) Barbaryk, and Darlene Martin; Jed and the rest of the dogs. Family will receive friends from 10-11AM with memorial service following at 11AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Helen will be laid to rest at Glen Rest Memorial Estate at a later date. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to the , 5900 Wilcox Pl., Dublin, OH 43016.