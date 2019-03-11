Home

Helen Varveris Obituary
Varveris, Helen
1927 - 2019
Helen C. Varveris, passed away March 6, 2019, on her 92nd birthday. She was born in Youngstown, OH to the late Anthony and Maria (Baffas) Cascavalos, both of whom were from Asia Minor. After earning an Associate degree in Business from Youngstown State University (YSU) she married her beloved Homer B. Varveris. They were married for 52 years until his death. Helen was an insurance agent and later worked as an Administrative Assistant at YSU. Helen was known for her excellent baking and cooking, sharing her talents with friends, family and church. She was devoted to her faith. Helen is survived by her son, Dr. Nicholas (Annette) Varveris, Columbus; her daughter, Maria (James) Heller, Northville, MI; grandchildren, Anthony Varveris, Marika Varveris, Zachary Heller and Eleni Heller; Godchildren, Dr. Jeffrey Sophinos, Nicholas M. Varveris, Esq., Dr. Steven Davakis; niece, Vasso (Owen) Unks; and nephew, James (Marie) Varberakis; several other nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, sister Fanny Sophinos and brother Manuel Cascavalos. Visitation at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 10 AM March 15, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. John Greek Orthodox Church or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Arrangements with the O.R. WOODYARD CO. Northwest Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
