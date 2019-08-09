|
Wilson, Helen
1920 - 2019
Helen Eileen Looney Parker Wilson was born to Katherine F. and Timothy Looney on December 3, 1920, on her parent's cattle ranch in Dulce, New Mexico. With no schools nearby, Helen, at age three and her sister, Ruth, age five, were sent as boarders to the Loretto Academy in Santa Fe. There they started school in the same class and were thought by many to be twins. In 1929, the family moved to a home in Albuquerque, so the family could live together and the girls could attend local schools. Unfortunately, Helen and Ruth's father died that same year and their mother returned to her profession of teaching. Often Katherine taught on Indian reservations, where she and the girls lived and where the girls developed an appreciation for Indian culture and art. Helen and Ruth also became friends with their classmates, some of whom were later referred to as the "Navajo Code Talkers". At age fifteen, Helen graduated from high school and enrolled in the University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque, receiving a B.A. in Education, a B.S. in Biology and an M.S. in Biology. She also was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Mortar Board, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and honorary societies for theater and history. Helen moved to Columbus, Ohio where she earned a B.S.N. in nursing at the Ohio State University and was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, Nursing Honor Society. At OSU, she met Henry E. Wilson, Jr., M.D. They married in 1946 and lived in Chicago where their children were born. They later returned to Columbus, where Helen was very active in her community and held leadership and board positions in many organizations, including: the First Congregational Church; the Columbus Museum of Art Women's Board; the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Women's Board; the American Red Cross; USO (Columbus and National boards); OSU Women's Auxiliary; the Crichton Club; P.E.O.; Alpha Chi Omega Alumnae; Mortar Board Alumnae; OSU President's Club and others. She also supported her children's many activities in Camp Fire, Inc., Columbus School for Girls Mother's Association and others. In 1994, Helen moved to Boynton Beach, Florida, where she was active in the Pine Tree Village Association, the Church of the Palms, Boynton Beach Congregational Church and PEO. Helen is preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Timothy Looney, sister Ruth Jackson and husbands Ted E. Parker (1944) and Henry E. Wilson, Jr., M.D. (1992). She is survived by her children, Kit Wilson (Bob Black) of Frisco, Texas, Katherine Wilson Muth (Ward) of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and Lesley Wilson Schaab (Karl) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew Wilson (Nicole) and their children, Ella and Emily; Brian Black (Jannell) and Charles H.A. (Hank) Schaab. Cremation and a private service has been held by the family. A memorial service is planned at the First Congregational Church in Columbus, 10:30 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019. Friends who wish to make a donations in Helen's memory to First Congregational Church, USO, or a . A more complete obituary may be viewed at https://www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019