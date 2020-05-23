Helena Jean Marinello
Marinello, Helena Jean
Helena Jean Marinello, age 94, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020. Preceded in death by loving husband of 64 years, Joseph A. Marinello; parents Roy and Emil Tayner; three brothers and two sisters. Survived by son Marc (Kim); grandson Joseph (Erin); granddaughter Jodi; great grandchildren Jordy and Gemma; sisters-in-law Del Tayner, Mary Jane Marinello, Emma Rudman; nieces and nephews. Helena was a retired beautician and enjoyed bowling in her younger years. Graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
