Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH

Helene Felty


1944 - 2020
Helene Felty Obituary
Felty, Helene
1944 - 2020
Helene "Pat" Felty, age 75, passed away after an extended illness on January 6, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents Gale and Ruby Warner, husband Roger Felty, sister Carla and grandson Carl Earls III. Helene is survived by her children, Terry Bowman, Scott Bowman (Divinia), Kathy Earls (Carl Jr), Katie Lippincott (Ken); grandchildren, Belinda Bowman, Maria Bowman, Cody Earls, Nathan Lippincott, Ian Bowman, Anna Lippincott; and the many cousins of the Warner Clan of Delaware, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, January 10 from 1-3 PM at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 4341 North High Street, Cols. 43214. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com for complete notice and online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
