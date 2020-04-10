Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
Scottsburg Cemetery
Scottsburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Kollman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Kollman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene Kollman Obituary
Kollman, Helene
Helene Barbara Kollman, 72, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She graduated from Springfield South High School, Springfield, Ohio as Valedictorian, Class of 1965. She continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1968, her Master of Arts in 1970 and her PhD in 1988 all from The Ohio State University. Dr. Kollman dedicated 40 years of her life working with hundreds of children who had learning disabilities and neurological handicaps, both as a teacher and administrator. Twenty years were spent in the Columbus, Ohio area and she ended her career retiring as Vice Principal at Johnston Elementary School in Woodstock, Georgia in 2009 after twenty years. Private graveside services were held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Scottsburg Cemetery in Scottsburg, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any Humane Society or the Parkinson's Foundation. Additional obituary information and online condolences can be made at www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -