1932 - 2020
Helmut W. Handwerk, age 87, of Columbus, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born December 30, 1932 in Hausen, Germany to the late Alfons and Maria (Herbert) Handwerk. He immigrated to the United States in 1953 with only a new suit and $100 in his pocket. He learned the painting trade in Germany and worked as a painter for 60 years. He was retired from his business, Handwerk Painting Co., and was a member of Christ the King Church, Columbus Maennerchor, and the Germania Club. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Franziska Handwerk; children, Hilde (John) Williamson, Etna, Nancy (Jeff) Karr, Canal Winchester, Gary (Nancy) Handwerk, Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Heather (Shawn) Kost, Holly Williamson, Laura (Josh) Friedman, Andy (Karlien) Karr, Kim (Derek) Lannoy, Ashley (Bill) Dixon, Krislynne Lyons; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Irmgard Rothaug and brother, Konrad (Lisbeth) Handwerk, both of Germany; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 11am-1pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service and interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to Christ the King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43209 in Helmut's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
