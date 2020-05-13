Henderson Carlos
1965 - 2020
Carlos, Henderson
1965 - 2020
Carlos H. Henderson, age 55, was called home April 27, 2020. Home-going celebration 6PM and visitation 5PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Ohio. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
05:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
MAY
15
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
