Edwards, Henderson
1944 - 2020
Henderson Leo Edwards, age 76, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2020, at The Ashford at Sturbridge. Henderson was born February 6, 1944, to the late Elroy and Leona (Albright) Edwards in Bellaire, Ohio. Henderson was a devoted Jehovah Witness and a member of The Westland Congregation in Hilliard. He was a Civil Servant and US Postal worker for a combined 37 years. He believed that hard work never hurt anyone. Henderson "Boo", was a Devoted Husband and Father. He loved everyone and made certain that no one went without, often opening his home to those in need. For Henderson, laughter and a good meal was the perfect end to any day. Henderson is survived by his children, Johnna (Michael) Graham, Monica (Robert Bowers) DeJarnett, Brian (Gary Desalvo) Edwards, Kevin (Kimberly) Edwards; grandchildren, Armoni Howell, Mario Graham, Randall DeJarnett, Jiana DeJarnett, Nicholas Edwards, Olivia Edwards, Sarah Naomi Edwards; brother, Andrew (Joyce) Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (McCauley) Edwards; brother, Elroy Edwards. Out of respect for COVID restrictions, an Online Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
.