1926 - 2020
Henrietta R. Davis, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice (Miller) Williams and Harry Williams, husband, Hannibal A. Davis, Sr., sons, William L. Davis (Yvonne) and Michael A. Davis (Brenda), granddaughter, Angela R. Davis, daughter-in-law, Rebecca J. Davis. Henrietta is survived by cousins, Henry Wilson, Jr., Lillie Mae Bacon and Marion Davis; sons, Hannibal A. Davis Jr. (Karen), Lawrence R. Davis; daughters, Susan E. Davis and Teresa A. Johnson (Fred); grandchildren, Richard A. Davis (Danielle), Mujaji Law (Robert), Chandra O. Mark (Darryl), Brianne M. Davis, Michael A. Davis II, Meagan Trice (Gary), Hannibal A. Davis III, Jasmine A. Mattox, Jordan L. Johnson; god daughter, Debra Nappier-Hardaway (Curt); step grandchildren, Ives Ward (Sharon), Yvette Ward, Zandra Richardson (Michael), Malori Gholar (Larry), Nicole Leya (Miquel), Raqel Brown, Aaron Brown, Sincerea Hilson, and a host of great grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. After attending Holy Family Grade School, Henrietta graduated from St. Francis High School, Natchez, MS., attended Xavier University, New Orleans, LA. She married Hannibal A. Davis, Sr., in 1946. Henrietta retired with 34 years of service from the Defense Construction Supply Center, Whitehall, Ohio, as a compensation specialist. A devote Catholic and founding member of Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Henrietta was involved in the church ministries, cantor, choir and 50+ club. She was also a member of the Canal Winchester Choral, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Her hobbies included puzzles, sewing, cooking, crafts and reading. Due to the coronavirus, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL on April 14th, with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. A homecoming mass will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Mt. Carmel East. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020
