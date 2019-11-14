|
|
Hampton, Henrietta M.
1939 - 2019
Henrietta Margaret Hampton, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Henrietta was born on November 9, 1939 in Columbus, OH to the late Edward and Mary (Green) Olendorf. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas E. Hampton, Sr.; son, Thomas E. Hampton, Jr; daughter, Rebecca Jane Hampton; and sister, Ruth Peake. She was preceded in death by her brother Harry Sides. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, too many to mention, but she loved them all and prayed for them nightly. Henrietta graduated from Central High School, and work for DeSoto Inc, before beginning her 32 year career as a school bus driver for Reynoldsburg City Schools. Caring for her student riders was truly one of the greatest joys in her life. She was a lifetime member of Fellowship Baptist Church, and in the last several years found her home at Victory Baptist Church, while also supporting Summit Baptist Church. She loved her church family, had great love and respect for God's word, and supported the spreading of God's word and love however she could. She considered her dogs family, so much her current Bernese Mountain Dog, Samson, didn't know he was a dog. Henrietta was so creative, making amazing cakes, artex works of art and then her love for painting ceramics for over 40 years, sharing her works with friends and family for generations. She is well remembered for her ability to throw a wonderful, warm and welcoming party. Whether it was Halloween gatherings for the kids bobbing for apples or the annual Christmas Open House that always included anyone that showed. Everyone was welcome, and all who came left as friends. Mom was a loving, tenderhearted, kind soul and will missed by all who knew her, more that words can describe. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30AM with Pastor Joel Simpson officiating. Interment Silent Home Cemetery. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019