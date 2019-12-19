|
|
Baldwin, Henry
Henry 'Hank' G. Baldwin, 67, passed away Dec 16, 2019 at home. Born Oct 26, 1952 in Tazewell, VA to parents Rufus and Virginia King Baldwin. Preceded in death by son Louis Venuto, siblings Connie, Carrie, William and Arnold, niece Kathy Fugate and nephew William Fugate. Survived by wife, Terri Venuto; children, Patty (Scott), William (Amy), Carol (Bill) and Liz; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Short North, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019