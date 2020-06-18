Birtcher, Henry (Hank)
1952 - 2020
Henry "Hank" Birtcher, 67 years old, of Obetz, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2020 at peace with his family and friends by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry "Ray" and Elsie Birtcher, brother James Swartwood. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy; son, Henry IV; daughter, Julie (Nevada) Allen; grandchildren, Ireland, Emma and Andrea; sister, Virginia May of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews. Hank retired from Nationwide Children's Hospital after 40 years of service. He was the first person to be named a Director without a college education. His passions were Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge #340, twice Past Master and later in life, Bikers for Christ. We would like to thank his special hospice nurse, Sarah, a true angel. Family will receive friends Monday, June 22, 2020 starting at 10am until time of service at 12noon (funeral will be live streamed, www.genderroadcc.com or on their Facebook page) at Gender Road Christian Church, 5336 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and to maintain social distance). Rev. John Romig officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery, Obetz, OH. To sign and view Hank's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.