|
|
Bolden III, Henry
1947 - 2019
Henry Bolden III, age 72. Sunrise June 1, 1947 and Sunset July 17, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Union Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BOLDEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019