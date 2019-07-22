Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolden III, Henry
1947 - 2019
Henry Bolden III, age 72. Sunrise June 1, 1947 and Sunset July 17, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Union Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BOLDEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
