Clark, Henry
Henry "Harry" Miles Clark, age 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children and their spouses on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1922 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Cecelia (Sis) and Raymond (Toad) Clark. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mabel (Eileen) Clark. He spent the last few years of Eileen's life devoted to her care until her death, March 11, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter Suzanne, brothers John, Mick, Bill, Fred, Jim, sisters Suzann Clark and Barbara Gianvito and sister-in-law Shirley Clark, infant granddaughter Maria Nicole Kirchgessner and infant great granddaughter Lola Rose Jones. Harry is survived by one brother, Richard Clark of Bridgeport, Connecticut; sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Clark, Junction City, Helen Clark, Lancaster, Marge Clark, Painesville, Glenda Clark, Jasper Georgia, Edna Poling, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Betty Stemen, Junction City, who worked side by side with Harry for 70 years at the grocery store. Also survived by nine children, Carole Bennett, Pickerington, Anne (John) Barnett, Junction City, Larry (Becky) Clark, Findlay, Cathie (Steve) McClary, Lancaster, Paul (Shay) Clark, Junction City, Linda (Mike) Klingler, Junction City, Mary (Chip) Ryan, Junction City, Louis (Deb) Clark Pickerington and Therese (Tim) Kirchgessner, Amanda. In addition, survived by 25 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, Radioman 1st Class, serving in Hawaii and Guam. Harry and two of his sons, Larry and Paul, were fortunate enough to return to Guam in 2006 where Harry was given a hero's welcome. After the service, he owned and operated Clark's Grocery Store in Junction City, which has been in the Clark family for 103 years. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer until the age of 93. He was a member the American Legion Post 376 of Junction City for 74 years, The Elks of New Lexington for 60 years, a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Patrick's church in Junction City. The family wishes to give special thanks to Fr. Michael Hartge, Dr. Harold Gillespie, nurse Becky from Fairhope Hospice, Genesis Home Care, his wonderful caregivers, Beth Chute, Barbie Clark, Diane Keyser and Pam Compston. Funeral Services will be handled by Chute Wiley Funeral Home in New Lexington, Ohio on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-7pm followed by the Junction City American Legion Honor Guard Service, the Elks service and the Rosary. The family respectfully requests that COVID 19 guidelines be followed. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for family members only on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11am with Fr. Michael Hartge as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Junction City American Legion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Patrick's Church, 309 North Main St., New Lexington, OH 43764, St. Vincent DePaul Society, PO Box 416, Corning, OH 43730 or Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130-3461. www.chutewiley.com
