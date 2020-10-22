DeVictor, Henry
1955 - 2020
On Monday, October 19, 2020 Henry "Hank" DeVictor, keeper of all the knowledge and loving boyfriend, father and most of all world's best GeGe, passed away at the age of 64. Hank was born on October 29, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to Joyce McDonald and Norman DeVictor. He retired as an operating engineer from Parks Drilling, was an avid welder and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved camping and enjoying a cold Miller High Life by the fire. He raised three children, Travis, Carissa, and Alexandra. He enjoyed many worldly travels with his beloved girlfriend of 25 years, Cheryl Martin. Hank is survived by his soulmate, Cheryl Martin; his three children, Travis, Carissa and Alexandra (Nathan Taylor); and his siblings, Marie (Jim) Cleary, Anita (Tom) Seipel, Elissa (Ed) Scarberry, Bob DeVictor, Theresa DeVictor; but most importantly his grandbabies, Adriana, Aria, and Colton. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11AM-1PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 1PM. Motorcycle procession to follow service. www.evansfuneralhome.net