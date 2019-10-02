Home

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
1801 Saint Paris Pike
Springfield, OH 45504
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
1801 St Paris Pike
Springfield, OH

Diederichs, Henry
Dr. Henry A. Diederichs, of Springfield, Ohio, died August 3, 2019 at 90 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ardeth L. Diederichs; 4 children; 2 daughters-in-law; 2 sons-in-law; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Dorothy Griffith and his daughter Charlene Darrigo. Born to Alfred and Johanna, German immigrants, in Bellville, Ill, he attended Fairborn High School, Wittenburg University, and University of Maryland. He served as the pathologist for Springfield Community Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Grant Hospital, Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana; Davidson Laboratory and Grady Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio on October 12, 2019 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Neuropsychology Research Center.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
