Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Henry Fudge Jr.


1946 - 2019
Henry Fudge Jr. Obituary
Fudge, Jr., Henry
1946 - 2019
Henry E. Fudge Jr., age 73, of Westerville, Ohio, October 24, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. 1964 Graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Vietnam War Veteran (Navy), beloved coach of soccer and softball, avid paranormal believer, currently storming Area 51. Survived by loving wife of 45 years, Bonnie A. Fudge of Westerville; brother, Keith A. (Donna) Fudge of Mt. Gilead; children, Heather A. Pothorski-Davies (Jack) of Westerville, Amanda E. (Devin) Crist of Westerville, Wendy E. Corne of Westerville, and Cassie L. Fudge of Marysville; grandchildren, Breanne (AJ) Mooney, Haylee Pothorski, Kambra and Caden Crist, Brody Corne, Lily and Henry Lautenschlager; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Henry E. Fudge Sr., and mother Thelma E. Fudge. Friends may call Monday, October 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, where service will be Tuesday, October 29 at 10a.m. Pastor Jeff Dybdhal officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
