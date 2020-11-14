Fisher, Henry H.
1936 - 2020
Henry Fisher, age 84 years, died on November 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Evelyn Fisher. Survived by wife, Goldie Fisher; daughter, Deborah (Daniel Beck) Fisher; son, Martin (Stephanie) Fisher; sister, Anne Faber; granddaughters, Lauren Fisher, Paulina Fisher and Ada Beck; grandson, Ezra Beck; nephews, Robert Faber and Nathan (Elizabeth) Faber; nieces, Lisa (Todd) Brennan and Denise (Heath Miller) Glass. A private graveside service will be held on November 15 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. He received geology degrees from Brooklyn College and Missouri School of Mines. He retired from Natural Resources Conservation Service in 2004. A square dance and contra caller, wood worker, piano player, and rock collector. He enjoyed life.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henry's memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel at www.tiferethisrael.org
Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
To get the zoom link for the funeral please email zoom2@epsteinmemorial.com