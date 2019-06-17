|
Kimmons, Henry
Henry E. Kimmons born January 1, 1941 and died June 11, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Lucille Kimmons, father Velmer Kimmons, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by children, Michele White and Gerald Kimmons. Retired from Metal Container Corp. Air Force veteran. Loved to fish and fan of the Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Funeral Monday 11am, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd. Visitation 10-11am. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019