Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kimmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Kimmons


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Kimmons Obituary
Kimmons, Henry
Henry E. Kimmons born January 1, 1941 and died June 11, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Lucille Kimmons, father Velmer Kimmons, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by children, Michele White and Gerald Kimmons. Retired from Metal Container Corp. Air Force veteran. Loved to fish and fan of the Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Funeral Monday 11am, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd. Visitation 10-11am. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caliman Funeral Services
Download Now