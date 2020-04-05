Home

1961 - 2020
Henry Steven Kunze, 58, of Westerville passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a short valiant battle with melanoma. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 funeral restrictions, there will not be a public visitation. A small service will be taped for later viewing by friends and family. Henry will be interred near his family at Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne, Ohio. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com In honor of Henry, please consider donating to the Faith Mission https://lssnetworkofhope.org/donate/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020
