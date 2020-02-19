|
|
Green, III, Henry L.
Henry L. Green, III, better known as "Buddy", was born to Henry Green and Ethel Jones on November 23, 1946. Henry passed away February 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Green and Ethel Jones and brother Donald Green. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary Green; sons, Henry and Harold; daughters, Pamela, Suzanne, and Ashley; sisters, Genetta, Beverly, Francine and Darlene; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9am until time of service at 10am at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH 43203. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020