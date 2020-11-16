Luckett, Henry
1960 - 2020
Henry Luckett, age 60, passed away November 11, 2020. Henry was a concrete finisher for over 20 years. He loved Nascar racing and football. Preceded in death by his mother Dora Luckett, father J. Edward Luckett, and brother Joseph Luckett. Survived by his wife, Kimberly Luckett; siblings, Dora Luckett Trammel, Edward Luckett, Jr., and Katheryn Luckett; daughters, Andrea Holt, Christa Luckett, and Janae Williams; stepchildren, Paige Muse, Julian Muse, Sierre Muse, Justin Muse, Jason Muse, Tyshawn Parks, TyQuan Parks, and Brayona Muse-Dizon. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Thursday, November 19, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor together at a distance. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Visit Henry's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.