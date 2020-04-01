|
Meyer, Henry "Hank"
1929 - 2020
Henry "Hank" Meyer, 90, of Worthington, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty, and his parents Henry and Angela Meyer. He will be greatly missed by his children, George (Sallie) and Anne-Marie (Ken Frazier); grandsons, Justin and Alex Meyer; and sister, Peg Clark. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary and additional information. A celebration of Hank's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020