Meyer, Henry
Henry Byron Meyer Jr., age 58, passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020, in Marietta, OH. He was born in Columbus on Aug. 12, 1961. Henry was a star fullback for the 1977, 1978 Grandview Bobcats football team coached by Larry Larson. Enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, and was active in the Wilson YMCA Men's Camp. Known for his kindness, tender heart, and hard work ethic. A believer in God The Father through The Lord Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Carolyn Meyer. Survived by siblings, Cynthia (Kevin) Coughlin, Julie (Mike) Heine, Douglas Meyer, and Carl Meyer; with numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives. Cremation was observed and a "Celebration of Life" will be held for family and friends on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2-4pm at: 3191 Martin Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Henry by visiting his memorial at: www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.