Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Unity Baptist Church
1358 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Period Baptist Church
462 Kimball Place
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Period Baptist Church
462 Kimball Place
Henry O. Leftridge


1939 - 2019
Henry O. Leftridge Obituary
Leftridge, Henry O.
1939 - 2019
Pastor Henry O. Leftridge, age 79, passed away July 20, 2019. His family will receive friends 6-8:30 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 1358 Mt. Vernon Ave. Home Going Celebration 10 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mt. Period Baptist Church, 462 Kimball Place, where friends may view from 9 AM until time of service. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Henry's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019
