Leftridge, Henry O.
1939 - 2019
Pastor Henry O. Leftridge, age 79, passed away July 20, 2019. His family will receive friends 6-8:30 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 1358 Mt. Vernon Ave. Home Going Celebration 10 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mt. Period Baptist Church, 462 Kimball Place, where friends may view from 9 AM until time of service. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Henry's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019