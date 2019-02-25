|
|
Pollner, Henry "Hank"
1930 - 2019
Henry "Hank" F. Pollner, age 88, passed away February 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Hank was born on November 4, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Elizabeth (Lang) and Carl Pollner. Raised in Moline, Illinois, he attended Augustana College, where he was a member of the Phi Omega Phi fraternity. After graduating with a degree in business and pre-law, Hank entered officer's training in the Naval Air Force, serving as a pilot flying a Lockheed P2-V7 "Neptune". After serving in the Navy, Hank began a career with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Illinois, where he met his future wife, Rosemary Horvath. Newly married, work took Hank and Rose to Johannesburg, South Africa for two years before they decided to settle in Columbus Ohio, where he joined the Barry Equipment Company. In 1987, Hank began a second career as a New York Life Insurance agent. Hank loved traveling, fine dining, spending time with friends and family, and playing golf as a long-time member at Brookside Country Club. Hank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rose (Horvath); children, Julia (Jeff) Fratianne, Brian (Sue) Pollner, Amy (Jim) Sweeney and David (Amy) Pollner; grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella, Wyatt and Grace Fratianne, Josh and Meghan Pollner, Michael and Logan Sweeney, and Elizabeth and John Pollner; brother, Monty Pollner; as well as many nephews and nieces. A memorial mass will be held at OUR LADY OF PEACE CHURCH Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am. Following mass friends and family are invited to celebrate Hank's life at Brookside Country Club from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hank's name to the James Cancer Hospital, Honor Flight and Our Lady of Peace Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019